Hypothermia listed as cause of death for Grand County woman | SkyHiDailyNews.com

An ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a young Grand County woman has revealed additional details and has led authorities to believe the incident was a tragic accident.

On Wednesday, March 1, a Grand County resident living in the Lakeview Condo Complex on the far southeastern edge of Granby called authorities after discovering a body on the back patio that morning. Police and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and found the body of a young woman.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin requested assistance in the investigation from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations' Crime Scene Unit, which responded to the scene the day the woman's body was found. Initial reports from investigators stated, "It does not appear the victim died of natural causes".

Additional information released by investigators Thursday, March 2, stated, "The Grand County Sheriff's Office and CBI have interviewed several individuals and do not suspect that any person played a role in the death, at this time."

On Monday, March 6, Lieutenant Dan Mayer with the sheriff's office confirmed an autopsy conducted on the deceased woman's body reveled she died of hypothermia and related exposure. Mayer added that no signs of trauma were found at the scene, nor were there any signs of foul play. At this stage authorities consider the incident a tragic accident and do not believe any other individuals were involved in the woman's death.

Officials are still awaiting toxicology reports, but investigators believe the woman was intoxicated Tuesday night when she left her residence at the Inn at Silver Creek. They believe the woman wandered up the nearby hillside on her way to the Lakeview Condo Complex where she was attempting to reach the residence of one of her acquaintances. Authorities theorize woman attempted to enter the wrong residence in the condo complex and after finding a locked door laid down and fell asleep on the patio.

Mayer explained the extensive investigation as procedural and an attempt to ensure all the appropriate questions were asked. "We only get one shot at these things," Mayer said.

Authorities confirmed the woman was a 30-year old resident of Grand Lake who has lived in Grand County for five years. Out of respect for the privacy of the victim and her family, the Sky-Hi News is withholding the victim's name.

The young woman's death last week tragically marks Grand County's fourth exposure related death since the start of this winter.