Hypothermia ruled cause of death at YMCA | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Additional details have emerged this week in the case of a deceased elderly woman whose body was found just off a trail at YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch in Grand County in January.

On Jan. 18, Nordic skiers traversing the cross-country ski trails at the YMCA facility just outside of Granby discovered the body of an elderly woman slightly off the trail at the resort property. County officials released few details about the incident in the days after the body was discovered but did confirm the woman was not a Grand County resident.

This week county officials were able to release additional details. The deceased woman was a 72-year-old resident of the Boulder area. The Grand County Coroner’s Office has listed hypothermia due to exposure to outside elements as her official cause of death. According to county investigators there was no evidence of foul play found at the scene and authorities are not investigating it.