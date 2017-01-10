 I-70 closed at Vail Pass, East and West | SkyHiDailyNews.com

I-70 closed at Vail Pass, East and West

I-70 remains closed in both directions on Vail Pass, mile marker 176-195, due to a snow slide, according to CDOT.

CDOT stated to expect a lengthy closure and there is not estimated reopening time.