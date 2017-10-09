I-70 closed from Buffalo Herd Overlook to Morrison exit

Officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation have closed a short segment of I-70 this morning.

Monday morning shortly before 10 a.m. officials from CDOT closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 stretching from Buffalo Herd Overlook to the Morrison exit. An update on road conditions from CDOT states the closure is due to a "major crash west of Golden".

According to CDOT there is no estimated reopening time for the section of I-70. Citizens traveling to or from Denver will still be able to make the trip though by detouring on Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon Park, which was still listed as being open as of 10 a.m.

Monday mornings closure of I-70 comes as an early October snowstorm is still hanging over much of the northern Front Range.