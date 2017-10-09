I-70 from Buffalo Herd Overlook to Morrison reopens after morning closure

Officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation closed a short segment of I-70 this morning, reopening the stretch shortly after 10 a.m..

CDOT closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 stretching from Buffalo Herd Overlook to the Morrison exit. An update on road conditions from CDOT stated the closure is due to a major crash west of Golden.

Citizens traveling to or from Denver were still be able to make the trip, however, by detouring on Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon Park, which was still listed as being open as of 10 a.m.

Monday morning’s closure of I-70 comes as an early October snowstorm is still hanging over much of the northern Front Range.