Inspiring hope with Tunes for Trinity | SkyHiNews.com

Well over 100 people showed up to Winter Park Christian Church Thursday evening for the Tunes for Trinity benefit concert.

The event was an effort to show support for Trinity Larson, a 12-year-old Granby girl who was severely burned in a backyard fire accident in early April. Trinity is currently recovering at Children's Hospital in Aurora and was recently released from the Intensive Care Unit..

Thursday's concert was put on by a group of local youths who offered their time and talent to help lift the spirits of Trinity and try to raise funds for Trinity's family as they work through this tragedy. The large crowd clapped and sang as the youngsters performed music in between scripture readings.

Look for our update on Trinity's status and a full story on the Tunes for Trinity Concert in the Wednesday edition of the Sky-Hi News.