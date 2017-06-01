Irish out of prison, still in custody | SkyHiNews.com

Brigid Irish is out of prison, but is still in custody.

Irish was released April 19 from the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo and was transferred to the Garfield County Community Corrections facility in Rifle. She is currently being held as an offender in Garfield County and will become eligible for parole on July 19, 2018.

If parole is not granted to Irish, she will be released on July 19, 2021, her mandatory release date per the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Irish was arrested on May 6, 2014 on charges stemming from the embezzlement and misallocation of roughly $500,000 in Grand County Building Department funds. Prior to her arrest, Irish was an administrative assistant with the county's building department.

Irish was initially charged with four counts of theft, one count of attempting to influence a public servant, 12 counts of forgery and 915 counts of embezzlement of public property. Under a plea agreement signed Dec. 18, 2015, Irish pleaded guilty to one count of theft, one count of attempt to influence a public official and one count of embezzlement of public property.

She was sentenced March 2016 to six years incarceration with the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Officials from the Colorado Department of Corrections said Irish was not transferred to community corrections based on her length of incarceration. Instead, to enter the community corrections, Irish was required to apply to join the program. Her application was then presented to a community corrections board that made the final determination.

Irish's status within community corrections means she is still formally within the state's corrections system and is still considered an offender; though, the state no longer refers to incarcerated individuals as inmates. While serving the remainder of her sentence in community corrections, Irish will be able to seek employment and will be allowed to leave the community corrections facility for her work duties.

Community Corrections offenders are subject to contraband searches and while they have expanded amenities, their access to those amenities, such as TV, is restricted to specific times.

The State Department of Corrections described community corrections as a sentencing or placement alternative, in lieu of prison incarceration, for felony offenders.