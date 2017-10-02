It’s not over yet: Forecasts call for snow to continue across Grand County

While several inches of snow have already fallen across Grand County, from Kremmling to Berthoud Pass, since late Sunday, more and potentially heavier snowfall is anticipated into Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Denver issued a winter weather advisory for northeast and north central Colorado, calling for widespread moderate to heavy snow showers to continue into Monday evening.

Additional accumulations of four to eight inches will be possible, according to the weather service, across the northern mountains, including Grand County, with lesser amounts forecast to fall along the I-70 corridor.

Precipitation will gradually end late this evening in all areas with improving conditions in the mountains.

Drier and slightly warmer conditions will return Tuesday.