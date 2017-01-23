Jim Gasner and Lance Sabo resign from Grand Lake Board of Trustees | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Town of Grand Lake is currently down two Board members.

Town Trustees Jim Gasner and Lance Sabo have both resigned from their seats on the Board of Trustees in the last few weeks. Jim Gasner’s resignation was formally announced at the Grand Lake Board’s Jan. 9 Regular Meeting. Lance Sabo formally resigned from his seat on Jan. 20.

The Grand Lake Board of Trustees will discuss the issue of vacancies on the Board during their Regular Meeting tonight Monday, Jan. 23. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Lake Town Hall Board Room.