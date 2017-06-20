Joan B. Skinner, 1930-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Joan B. Skinner passed away at 4 a.m. June 12, 2017 while sleeping comfortably.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. July 8, 2017 at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 1091 South Colorado Blvd., Denver, with a reception to follow at the Denver Country Club, 1700 E 1st Ave, Denver.

A Graveside Service will be held on July 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Lazy Shamrock Ranch, 483 Heeney Rd 30 Heeney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Denver Botanic Gardens in the name of Joan Skinner Memorial fund, 1007 York St, Denver 80206 or by calling 720-865-3200. Please share condolences with the family by signing the guestbook at http://www.HoranCares.com.