Joan Louise Malouff, 1935-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Joan Louise Klodt Philpott Kemnitz Malouff was born on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1934 in Denver, to John Joseph and Virginia Ruth (Darnell) Klodt. She graduated from East Denver High School in 1953 and briefly married her high school sweetheart, John Philpott. They had one son, Randall John.

She moved to Newcastle, Wyo., in 1954 where she met and married Verrol Kemnitz. They had two sons, Garry and Scott. They settled in Wichita, Kan., where he was employed by Koch Industries until he passed away in 1975.

Joan then settled in Grand Lake, Colorado where she met and married Lawrence Malouff. The two of them had many friends and many adventures in the Colorado mountains. She played a good game of golf in the summer and quilted in winter. For several seasons she rode the employee bus daily to man the ski lift ticket office at Winter Park.

The circle of life brought her back to Wichita in June 2014 where she passed away peacefully June 27, 2017.

Joan was preceded in death by her son, Randall John Kemnitz, in 1993, her husband, Larry, and her parents and grandparents.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott Kemnitz and Garry Kemnitz, her daughter-in-law, Denise Kemnitz, three grandsons, Kelly, Korey and Kameron Kemnitz all of Wichita, Kansas.

Also surviving in sorrow and remembrance are her sister, Jean Hejde, her brother-in-law, Daniel Hejde, nephews David Hejde, and Darrell Hejde, niece, Nancy Hejde and their families, her sister, Jane Binford, nephews Doug Binford, Kris Binford, niece Ann Vining and their families.

A memorial will be held in Grand Lake later this summer.