Joan Von der Heiden, 1935-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Joan Von der Heiden of Sutter Creek, Calif., passed away on April 20, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif., at the age of 81.

She was born in Quebec, Canada on May 11, 1935, to Edgar and Grace (Haight) Fiander. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, her daughter, Elizabeth Tisdel, her son, Kristean, and her granddaughter, Eliza Rose Tisdel. All are welcome to attend a celebration of Joan's Life at St. John's Episcopal Church in Granby at 4 p.m. May 25. A reception will follow in the Church Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation:

In Memory of Joan F. Von Der Heiden; UC Davis Cancer Center; To benefit Leukemia and MDS Research under the direction of Dr. Brian Jonas, UC Davis Cancer Center payable to: UC Davis Regents; send to: UC Davis Health System, Health Sciences Development, 4900 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95820.