John Ninesling, 1953-2017

John Ninesling, 64, passed away at his home in Parshall on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

John was born in 1953 in New York and moved to Nederland, where he met his wife Alicia. He and Alicia moved to their ranch outside Parshall in 1975.

He leaves behind Alicia along with his children Matt (Kyndra) Ninesling and Anjuli (Glenn) Hein and four grandchildren.

John loved being outdoors and caring for Elk Mountain Ranch. John enjoyed raising 4-H animals with his children, snowmobiling, hunting, and exploring the ranch with many friends and family members. He took pride in working on the ranch. Later in life, John loved time with his four grandchildren and exploring the outdoors with them. They always asked to go on the tractor and four-wheeler with their grandpa John.

No formal services will be held and his family thanks you for your kind thoughts at this time.