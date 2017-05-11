UPDATED: Cause now known in Ski Granby Ranch chairlift death | SkyHiNews.com

Just one day after the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board said it would refer the investigation of a Texas woman’s December death at Ski Granby Ranch to a state agency, the board released a report that finally indicated the cause of the incident.



Just one day after the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board said it would refer the investigation of a Texas woman’s December death at Ski Granby Ranch to a state agency, the board released a report that finally indicated the cause of the incident.

The report straightforwardly identified a lift malfunction as the cause of the Dec. 29 incident, which claimed the life of Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio, Texas. Huber and her two daughters fell from the Granby ski resort’s Quickdraw Express chairlift, and Huber later succumbed to her injuries.

Eyewitness reports were detailed in the 151-page document released Thursday afternoon, along with further information related to the incident’s cause, which was said to be from changes to a drive control system and rapid speed changes made by an operator.

At its quarterly meeting Wednesday, the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board formally referred the matter to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies Office of Investigation for further review and possible disciplinary action.

The board then tabled all items related to the investigation of Granby Ranch pending the outcome of the investigation. No further comments were made.

The board had been investigating Huber’s death since late December. According to comments made by investigators following the incident, Huber and her two daughters were riding up the Quickdraw Express that morning when “a rare dynamic event occurred on the lift.”

