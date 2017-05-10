JUST NOW: Board looking into Ski Granby Ranch chairlift death refers matter to state investigators | SkyHiNews.com

Matters related to the investigation of a Texas woman’s death at Ski Granby Ranch in December were tabled today by the investigative body seeking the cause for the incident.

By LANCE MAGGART | lmaggart@skyhinews.com

Matters related to the investigation of a Texas woman’s death at Ski Granby Ranch in December were tabled this afternoon by the investigative body seeking the cause for the incident.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board held its regular quarterly meeting on Wednesday during which time they entered a closed session to discuss details of the incident that claimed the life of Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio, Texas, when she fell from Ski Granby Ranch’s Quickdraw Express chairlift.

Instead of ruling on the cause, the board formally referred the matter to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies Office of Investigation for further review and possible disciplinary action.

The board then tabled all items related to the investigation of Granby Ranch pending the outcome of the investigation. No further comments were made.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board has been investigating Huber’s death since late December. According to comments made by investigators following the incident, Huber and her two daughters were riding up the Quickdraw Express that morning when “a rare dynamic event occurred on the lift.”