JUST NOW: Woman arrested after fleeing scene of Tuesday’s rollover crash | SkyHiNews.com

Local law enforcement officials reported late Wednesday afternoon that Lauren Ashley Walters, the woman named as a person of interest in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 40 that happened Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended.

The Fraser-Winter Park Police arrested Walters late Wednesday afternoon. Officials did not immediately respond to requests for additional details and the specific charges Walters is facing were unavailable.

Local law enforcement had been searching for Walters since approximately Tuesday evening after they were called to the scene of a rollover crash on U.S. 40 near the entrance to Mary Jane. According to the Fraser-Winter Park Police, the incident was the result of the vehicle attempting to pass on the right, using the dirt shoulder.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the driver of the vehicle, Walters, fled the scene on foot into the nearby forest. Officials believed Walters had a leg injury sustained during the crash and employed the Grand County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit to search the area surrounding the crash.

Officials confirmed Tuesday no other civilians were injured as a result of the crash.

This story will be updated as additional details become available.