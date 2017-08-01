K-9 search underway for woman who fled vehicle rollover | SkyHiNews.com

Police are still searching for a person of interest in a vehicle rollover crash that occurred on US Highway 40 near the entrance to Mary Jane late Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities released the name of the individual, Lauren Ashley Walters, who is a person of interest in the rollover crash. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

A statement from the Fraser – Winter Park Police Department confirms no innocent civilians were injured in the crash. Earlier in the afternoon law enforcement employed a K-9 unit from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office to search for an individual described as a woman with a leg injury.

The Fraser – Winter Park Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walters to contact the department.

A K-9 search for a woman who fled the scene of a rollover accident got underway early Tuesday evening in the Winter Park area.

A vehicle rollover incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Aug. 1 near milepost 238 on the eastern side of Winter Park. According to local law enforcement, after the rollover occurred a female party ran from the scene and fled into the woods nearby. The woman was reportedly wearing a brown tank top and had injuries to the right side of her leg.

While specific details of the incident are still being worked out by local authorities, officials did confirm the Grand County Sheriff's K-9 unit was out in the field searching for the woman. Officials are looking for the woman as a person of interest in the rollover crash and out of concern for injuries she may have sustained in the rollover.