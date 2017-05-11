Karey LaCasse, 1951-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Karey LaCasse, 66, left Planet Earth on May 1, 2017. She was born in Wiesbaden, Germany and grew up in Colorado Springs.

In the early 80s, she moved to the Fraser Valley and worked at the Safeway Deli, Arlberg Club and numerous other jobs where she developed many close friendships. She lived at Hurd Creek Ranch at first then moved to Fraser. She loved dogs and was adopted by the infamous dog, Deseret.

Karey met Doug Jenks in 1986 and they moved to St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands for a decade where, with the guidance of her close friend, Bob Davis, she fell in love with collecting and growing Orchid and Hibiscus plants, a pursuit that continues to this day.

Karey made many wonderful friends in the valley and we will miss her.

She is survived by husband, Doug; sister, Bev; brother, Bob; her dog, Riny, and all of you. We will all gather this summer in the valley to celebrate Karey's life. Time and place to be announced.