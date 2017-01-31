KC Becker hold meeting in Winter Park | SkyHiDailyNews.com

KC Becker, Grand County’s State Representative was in Winter Park on Sunday, Jan. 29 to talk to constituents about what is happening in the Legislature and to listen to Grand County concerns. With so many things uncertain at the Federal level there are many things uncertain at the State level, too.

“These are unprecedented times,” she said.

With just 17 days into the administration she said that they are talking about the most controversial topics first and reacting to what Trump does.

Becker answered questions about clean water.

“Rural areas will be the hardest hit,” she said when it comes to funding and raising money.

Residents asked about the Affordable Care Act and what is happening in the House. She said there are just no answers right now.

When asked about giving public land to the state she said that the State doesn’t have the money to manage public lands and due to TABOR laws Colorado cannot bring more money into the state.

Becker listened to residents concerns about the Electoral College, transportation, broadband and affordable housing.

When asked what we can do, Becker said to stay engaged.

“Write your legislator and let them know your opinion.”