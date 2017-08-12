Kids learn about trucks, emergency workers at Touch a Truck Day | SkyHiNews.com

Dozens came out to Middle Park High School to take part in the 17th annual Touch A Truck Day on Saturday. The event took place in the parking lot, and invited kids from around the county to honk horns, get lifted up in cherry pickers and sit behind the wheel of some really big trucks.

"We've been talking about it for 12 months since last year," said Todd McFadden from Winter Park, who brought his son Noah to the event. "He loves climbing all the trucks and checking them out."

Kids are exposed to a myriad of trucks including fire engines, police vehicles, emergency medical trucks, school busses, tractors and many more. The pros are on site to tell them about the vehicles and how they work.

Part of the event is fostering community unity between residents and emergency workers in the community. By exposing children to emergency workers and their vehicles at an early age, they gain an understanding of what these individuals do in the community, and get introduced to their tools in a positive light.

"It opens them up to knowing that these are not dangerous things or bad things," said Sarah Bausano, Grand County EMS. "We're here to help, and it's a fun environment for kids to get accustomed to these vehicles instead of seeing them during a bad scene or an emergency and not knowing it is."