Kremmling employer wins vocational rehab award from state

In its first-ever awards program celebrating workforce inclusion, today the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and its Division of Vocational Rehabilitation announced 18 recipients of the Shining Stars of VR Awards. The awards program honors people and organizations that are making progress in reshaping the employment landscape for people with disabilities. Individuals and organizations were selected as "Shining Stars of VR" in three categories, workers with disabilities who are achieving their employment goals and overcoming challenges; employers who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to improving employment opportunities for persons with disabilities; and advocacy groups that have made a positive impact on the quality of life for people with disabilities.

"These awards are a celebration of the people and organizations who are changing the way disabilities are viewed and making Colorado businesses more disability-smart and inclusive," said Department of Labor and Employment Executive Director Ellen Golombek. "The recipients of these awards remind us that our mission within DVR is a partnership with others in making a real difference in real lives."

Among the award winners was a Kremmling company that is empowering workers with disabilities to achieve their dreams, Ghostwood Interiors.

This furniture and home décor company is a large showroom and workshop offering hand-crafted furniture that is created from reclaimed barn wood. Working at Ghostwood Interiors means moving heavy furniture and climbing ladders to hang or remove framed art, hides and mounts.

"Yet they hired me with a recently broken hip and seriously disabled knees," said Holly Sheppard in her letter of nomination. "My managers, P.J. Clark and Lorna Babcock are always encouraging my own unique abilities and never make me feel inadequate. Because of them – and the natural beauty and peacefulness of our showroom – I have the best job ever! I've never been happier!"

Ghostwood Interiors demonstrates that when a company is inclusive in its hiring practices and supportive of its workers, the dividends are happy employees willing to work hard and even be ambassadors for the business.