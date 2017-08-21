Kremmling man arrested after shots fired incident

A "shots fired" incident in Kremmling late last week sparked a call to local authorities and ended with one man in custody facing multiple charges.

According to a press release issued by the Kremmling Police officers from the department, as well as deputies from the Grand County Sheriff's Office, were called to the Eagles Nest Mobile Home Court on Park Avenue in Kremmling last Friday evening on reports of "shots fired" at the facility. Chief Scott Spade with the Kremmling Police said the department received the initial call for response around 8:48 p.m. on August 18.

Upon investigating the scene authorities determined a dispute had occurred between area neighbors. During the dispute one adult male party, later identified as 45-year-old Kremmling resident Saul Mendoza-Munoz, produced a handgun and discharged several shots into the air.

Through numerous witness statements, provided by residents of the area, officials identified Mendoza-Munoz as the party who allegedly discharged the firearm. Investigators also recovered the handgun, a 9mm, as well as shell casing from the scene; all of which were placed into evidence.

Chief Spade confirmed no injuries resulted from the incident and authorities have not received any reports of damaged property.

Mendoza-Munoz was taken into custody and transported to the Grand County Jail. He has been charged with felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment and harassment.