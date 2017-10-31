Kremmling’s Robert Mark Smith pleads no contest to 3rd degree assault

Robert Mark Smith, who won a lucrative excessive force lawsuit against the town of Kremmling and the Kremmling Police Department in early October, returned to court Tuesday on charges of felony menacing.

Smith submitted an Alford plea in the case, pleading no contest to a lesser charge of 3rd degree assault. Smith will have a 15-month deferred judgment, during which time he will have to complete 100 hours of community service, along with a mental health evaluation and anger management.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to essentially plead guilty to a charge, while not admitting guilt and asserting their innocence.

Smith was charged with felony menacing after he allegedly threatened one of his tenants with a piece of wood with nails sticking out of it, as well as threatened to shoot him, during a non-violent altercation in July 2016.

Smith said that he is innocent, but felt that he had to take the offer because of the compromising position he was in. He went on to say that he felt he wouldn't be able to get a fair trial in Grand County, and that if he didn't comply the punishments would be much more severe.