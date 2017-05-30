Ladies golf in full swing | SkyHiNews.com

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league kicked off for the summer season with a Match Play tournament on May 25. Despite the inclement weather, there was a good turnout of ladies eager to play golf and have fun. The ladies were paired up with a partner. Each hole was a separate competition with the player with the fewest strokes winning the hole; the player with the most holes, winning the match. The winners were: Maggy Helm, Gigi Dominguez, Betty Williams, Helen Brown, Diane Bishop, Sandy Williams, Deb Kohlwey, and Susie Noel. Susie Noel had the fewest putts with 30 followed by Deb Kohlwey with 31.