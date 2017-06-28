Ladies golf update | SkyHiNews.com

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league enjoyed a hot, summer day June 22 playing a Gross/Net Skins tournament. There was a large turn out for the event that had two flights. The winners were: 1st Flight: Susie Noel, Deb Kohlwey, Lori Myers, Gigi Dominguez, Betty Williams, Cindy Moynahan, Susan Odneal, Katie Simpson, Pat Venzke, and Julie Richards. 2nd Flight: Jeanne Anne MacDonald, Cathy Malone, Mary Regehr, Mary Brooks, Andy Singleton, and Madelyne Stevens. Pat Riddell had the fewest putts with 30. Congratulations to Andy Singleton as she was the only person that chipped in and she had two.