Lady Panthers extend win streak to 6 | SkyHiNews.com

The ladies of the East Grand soccer squad continue to rack up impressive wins on their way towards post-season play this spring.

The girls from Middle Park High School have been on a tear lately and currently sport a 8-4 overall record and a 5-1 league record. The ladies Panthers are fresh off of a six match winning streak that has seen the girls outscore their opponents by a commanding 40-2 tally.

The Panthers were busy early this week with an away game in Evergreen against the Clear Creek High School Golddiggers. The ladies were in top form for the Tuesday afternoon match and took the pitch with plenty of confidence stemming from their recent successes.

The young ladies from Granby wasted no time as they managed to kick in three goals before the first half of play was finished while holding the lady Golddiggers scoreless. The last 40-minutes of the match was more of the same as the Panthers cruised on to score five more goals. The girls from Evergreen did manage to score one goal of their own, but it made no difference in the final accounting which saw the lady Panthers finish out the day with a 8-1 lead over Clear Creek.

The Panthers have had a solid cast of offensive forwards this season with several names dominating the teams scoring totals. In Tuesday's game sophomore Lisa McClain was the leading scorer racking up three goals of her own. Senior Annalys Hanna backed up McClain's effort and scored two goals of her own along with three assists. Sophomore Taylor Ehlert also scored two goals Tuesday against the Golddiggers and assisted with one other goal. Junior Emily Jensen rounded out the Panther goals for the afternoon with one goal and one assist.

The lady Panthers recorded 26 shots during their game with Hanna, Jensen and McClain making the most attempts with seven, six and five shots respectively. Ehlert recorded three shots against the Clear Creek goalie Tuesday while senior Linneya Gardner, junior Jordan Harms and sophomore Caitlin Davis each managed shots at the Golddiggers goal box but couldn't find the back of the net.

Senior Maddie Eichler served as goalie for the day and anchored the Panther defensive effort Tuesday afternoon.

The lady Panthers got right back at it the following day as they headed to the pitch Wednesday afternoon for a home match against the KIPP Denver Collegiate White Tigers.

The girls from East Grand continued their string of dominant performances and shut the White Tigers down entirely, fishing the contest 4-0. The Panthers got at it right out of the gate and put up all four of their points within the first half of the match.

Once again sophomore Lisa McClain and senior Annalys Hanna led the Panther offense. Both young ladies recorded two goals and one assist Wednesday on their way to victory. Backing them up was sophomore Taylor Ehlert and junior Emily Jensen who each had one assist on the day.

The Panther offense pressed the Denver Collegiate goalie hard with 14 shots at the net. Hanna led the way with four shots while McClain recorded three. Linneya Gardner pressured the White Tiger defense with two shots Wednesday afternoon. Also recording one shot each were Ehlert, senior Ryleigh Sutcliffe, senior MacKenzie DePlata, junior Cassidy Blake and Jensen.

Maddie Eichler was once again tending the goal space for the Panthers Wednesday afternoon and recorded a shutout.