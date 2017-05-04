Lady Panthers fall to Pirates | SkyHiNews.com

The beginning of May gave a rough start to the ladies of the East Grand soccer squad.

The Panthers had been on a roll throughout April, consistently crushing opponents on their way to a six-game winning streak that saw the Middle Park girls shutting out three of their four most recent competitors. Unfortunately, the girls from Granby couldn't maintain their momentum during their first game of this month.

On Monday afternoon the lady Panthers headed south to Colorado Springs to take on the St. Mary's Pirates. The lady Pirates headed into the match with a 10-3 overall record while the Panthers sported an 8-4 overall record. The Pirates ran onto the pitch firing on all cylinders and managed to rack up a four-goal lead before the end of the first 40 minutes of play.

Uncharacteristically the lady Panthers had no response on offense and were completely shut down by the Pirate defense. The second half of the match was more of the same with the girls from Colorado Springs scoring two more points. The East Grand girls struggled on offense in the second half and once again could not find the back of the net. The game wrapped with a tough 0-6 final score as Middle Park fell to St. Mary's.

The lady Panthers prepare for their last match of the regular season this afternoon. The ladies will take the pitch at home in Granby as they square off against the Aspen High Skiers. Action is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. today.