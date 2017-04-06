Landing gear mishap causes temporary airport closure | SkyHiNews.com

The Granby/Grand County Airport was reopened Thursday morning April 6 at 11:55 a.m. following an emergency closure prompted by an airplane landing gear failure.

Early Thursday morning local first responders in the Granby area were called to the Granby/Grand County Airport Emily Warner Field after a small private airplane, a Cessna Centurion II, landed on the airport runway without its landing gear deployed. There were no injures that resulted from the unorthodox landing, but the incident blocked the runway for roughly three hours as emergency crews worked to clear the plane from the landing strip.

A crane was brought to the scene and was used to lift the plane up off the runway and allow the plane's landing gear to be manually engaged. A statement issued by Schelly Olson, public information officer for the Grand Fire Protection District, reads, "The plane was towed off the runway with minimal damage. Thank you to all of the agencies that responded today."

Responding agencies included the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand Fire Protection District, Granby Police Department, Grand County Office of Emergency Management and Grand County EMS.

Olson added a special thank you to the members of Grand County Road & Bridge who assisted the emergency responders with removing the airplane.