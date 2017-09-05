Learning the ropes: Middle Park grad gets a taste of the working world witn EMS internship

Finding one's place in the world is never an easy thing but for a few lucky individuals who know from a young age what they want to do with their lives the journey can be aided greatly by finding the right opportunities.

For recent Middle Park High graduate Sarah Bausano one such opportunity came in the form of a summer internship with Grand County EMS. Bausano, who graduated high school in 2017, spent this summer working five days a week with the first responders of Grand County. She spent her days riding in ambulances, fielding emergency calls, and learning about the day to day operations that make life saving operations possible.

The summer internship program is a continuation of sorts for local high school students who participate in the EMT High School Course for seniors offered by Grand County EMS.

"After taking the class this year in high school, which I really enjoyed, and I really enjoyed being on the ambulance, I wanted to further improve my skills," said Bausano. "I am interested in going into the medical field."

The summer internship gave Bausano a wealth of real world experience she will take with her into her college career, and presumably onwards into her working life. She just started the fall semester at Denver University last Monday where she will be double majoring, in biochemistry and Spanish, on her way to medical school.

Bausano's summer internship kicked off in early June with her first day as an intern coming the Monday after her high school graduation. She completed her national certification as a EMT at the end of June and received her Colorado State EMT license around the same time.

For the young Grand County woman the experience was something she will never forget.

"Just being able to go out and help was rewarding," Buasano said. "It was a chance to make a difference and develop my own skills. It was kind of a learn as you go situation."

Buasano said she has many memories of her summer internship that will stick in her mind but it was the severe calls when people's lives were on the line that really stand out to her.

"I went on two CPR calls and also went to the crash on Highway 9," Bausano said, referencing a fatal traffic collision that occurred south of Kremmling in mid-August. "Those were situations where the adrenaline was running high. Learning how to cope with those situations was helpful."