Letter: CEO says delinquent taxes are ‘misunderstanding’?!

For Ms. Cipriani to assert that there was a "misunderstanding" that led to the seizure of the property at Granby Ranch on Tuesday is an insult to the public and disrespectful of our county officials.

Like all of us taxpayers in the county, Granby Realty Holding, LLC (GRH) timely received their 2016 tax bills. Records show that no appeals or protests were filed as to the amounts due.

$94,715.48 was owed for personal property taxes on seven accounts.

What are personal property taxes, you may ask?

Personal property is defined in CRS 39-1-102(1) and can be paraphrased as everything which is subject of ownership and which is not included in the term real property. Personal property includes machinery, ski lifts, equipment, computers, cash registers and other articles related to the business of a commercial or industrial enterprise.

The taxes owed in this matter have been delinquent since May 1, 2017.

GRH had ample notice of the delinquent taxes. A notice of delinquency was sent on July 3, 2017. Legal notice was published in the Middle Park Times on Sept. 21, 2017.

According to employees at the treasurer's office, there have also been several phone calls with excuses and promises of payment. On Monday, the treasurer's office let GRH know that if the taxes were not paid by the end of the day, the sheriff would be seizing the property on Tuesday morning. Still, no payment.

Dustin Lombard, CFO (aka husband of CEO Melissa Cipriani, who is the daughter of Marise Cirpriani), called the treasurer's office Tuesday claiming that he would be driving up the $104,200.83 cashier's check to cover the amount owed (including the interest, costs for sheriff, locksmith, etc.). However, by then the county treasurer, assessor and sheriff's officers were already onsite and had executed the seizure of the property.

Yes, seizure is a dramatic legal remedy of last recourse, but it is the only real remedy when a taxpayer refuses to pay the personal property taxes owed. It is unfortunate that county officials had to spend so much time and resources to collect these overdue taxes.

"Misunderstanding"?! Be honest, Ms. Cipriani! When and what was owed was crystal clear.

Natascha O'Flaherty, Granby