Letter: Climate change skepticism | SkyHiNews.com

Climate change skepticism

A Nobel Prize-winning scientist at a Vail meeting leaves no doubt that global warming is real. As you read on, you find that the globe has warmed 1.2 C above the pre-industrial averages. Another degree increase will be "undisputedly catastrophic." Essentially due to a carbon dioxide increase of 40 percent since "the dawn of the industrial age." But the cause of global warming is not in the "no doubt" category.

Perhaps he is not aware that Al Gore's movie "An Inconvenient Truth" used this very argument to show that CO2 causes temperature rise. A British court found that this was one of the nine errors of fact that appear in the movie. The court ruled that any theater showing the movie would need to inform the audience of these nine errors.

The choice of the timeframe — since the industrial age is a convenient choice which would take us back to the American Revolution ­— which was in the "little ice age." It also allows ignoring the increased temperatures around 1000-1300, when the Vikings were growing grapes in Greenland? It also leads to the conclusion that warming is man-caused.

In fact, increased CO has been associated with increases in food production, perhaps accounting for 15-25 percent of the observed increase. Fifty percent of the earth's surface has greened due to CO rise compared to 4 percent that has browned. This alone makes the social cost of carbon negative — i.e. a benefit to plant growth.

No mention of what affect the sun activity may have on the largely natural cycles of cooling and warming. Cycles that have occurred before the Vikings and caused even more severe changes in earthly temperature.

The Nobel Prize folks are simply a gathering of liberal minded people who get together at luxurious places to give each other awards at government expense — much like Hollywood does at our expense. Pardon me while I color myself skeptical.

Frank B Watts

Winter Park Highlands