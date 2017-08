Letter: Farewell, Jon de Vos

Farewell, Jon de Vos

We were saddened to read last week of Jon de Vos's sudden passing. Our deepest condolences go out to both the de Vos family and the Sky-Hi News family on their loss.

We looked forward to Fridays and reading Jon's latest musings, and truly enjoyed his satirical take on life's absurdities, politics, and local happenings. Just the other day while driving north from Silverthorne and looking out at Green Mountain Reservoir we couldn't' help but recall Jon's humorous take on the Heeney Tick Festival and eating his first Cheesy Beany Heeney Weenie.

Farewell Jon de Vos — and thanks for all the laughs.

Herb & Stephanie Cork

Granby