Letter: McIntyre, Leave the door to our Country open | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Leave the door to our Country open

During strategy sessions on how to build a prosperous economy in Grand County a common lament is about the people who once they get here want to slam the door at the top of Berthoud Pass. They fear that we will lose open space, trails and that crime will increase. On the other side are proponents who advocate that an influx of newcomers will support development and jobs, bringing dynamism, diversity, energy and investment to the County. So far the common wisdom has been to keep the door at the top of Berthoud open and work to address the fears with solutions. Why then is it okay to slam the door to our Country? Is fear a good enough reason? Except for Native Americans, we are all immigrants. Those who came of free will were fleeing persecution, famine or a lack of opportunity. Some followed their true love. They were our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. We owe a deep gratitude to those who kept the door open so that they could pass through to this amazing country of freedom – so that with hard work and diligence we could make the most of every God-given opportunity. We haven’t slammed the door at the top of Berthoud and I pray we have the courage and generosity to craft a solution that leaves the door to our Country open.

Liz McIntyre

Granby