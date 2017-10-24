Letter: Molybdenum standard; A cautionary message: Andy Miller and his Winter Park Times ‘opinion’

Thank you for preserving our present molybdenum standard

One of the many benefits of living in the rural mountains is clean and pure water. I am writing to express gratitude for the defense of our water purity by both Commissioners Cimino and Linke in the face of the recent request in the Climax Molybdenum mine proposal. While the chemical molybdenum exists and is used in trace amounts by the human body, as the article in Sky-Hi News (Oct. 20, 2017) indicates, at the levels of 5,000 mg/m3, it is dangerous to life and health. The standard that Climax requests is 9,000 mg/m3. Studies do not exist regarding the impacts of such levels; moreover, in extractive industry the tailings that come from mined elements frequently contain contamination of additional damaging elements. Defense of a pristine environment takes continuing effort, and kudos to both commissioners for their support in denying an increase of molybdenum in our drinking water to this dangerous level.

Sharry Erzinger, Fraser

Thank you to a good neighbor

My husband and I would like to thank Officer Miller and Grand County EMS for their kind, caring and supportive disposition during a medical emergency that I had over two weeks ago. My husband said that Officer Miller was exceptional in his handling of my medical emergency and that EMS followed directions led by my husband with great care. We are truly grateful to Officer Miller and Grand County EMS for handling such an emergency with kindness and understanding.

Carl and Vanessa Rus , Grand County

A cautionary message: Andy Miller and his Winter Park Times 'opinion'

This is a cautionary message for anyone who would establish a position based on Andy Miller's "Opinion" piece in the Winter Park Times. We welcome your involvement in a process which has been underway for 14 months, since an original filing by the Applicant sought to formally establish a commercial-industrial complex on a site which has no public access. Access is via a Private Easement through private, residential properties over a width of gravel which can shrink to as little as 17 feet. Other problems with such commercial-industrial activity are literally too numerous to mention in this space.

There is a reason that this application is not supported by 125+ (and growing since Andy Miller's "Opinion" was published) individual property owners and three surrounding HOAs. We welcome you to join us at the referenced hearing Nov. 8 to see firsthand and on-the-record, the real issues at play here.

It is not difficult to find copies of the documents which make clear the debate, as well as the attempts at resolution, all in favor of the applicant, which have been ongoing since the Applicant began residency in an already-established neighborhood, less than ten years ago.

The much maligned Cease and Desist Letter is the outgrowth of a real softball handed them by the county, wherein all that was agreed to, with, we have been told, input from the Applicant, was that the Applicant would adhere to county zoning regulations. That's all. Case over.

Applicant did not to comply.

his is a simplistic note on complex issues. When we realized that a longtime friend had actually bought into Andy Miller's hair-on-fire "Opinion", we wanted to urge that just the tiniest bit of research be done, prior to publicly linking one's name to Any Position on the subject.

To the credit of a laudable Board of County Commissioners which faces immensely difficult decisions on a daily basis, we appreciate their supporting The Process which brings it all to the table, a Process which has been underway for more than 14 months.

Finally, the property owners in the neighborhood are also easily contacted and are well-versed in the issues at hand. Call any of us. Read the volumes of history on this application to get a handle on the scope.

And, we urge you to call Andy Miller. Since publishing his personal opinions last week, Andy has been supplied with additional information. Being alumni of Andy Miller Daycare ourselves, we would expect, at the very least, a tempering of his opinion.

Call him to find out.

Ron and Susan Anderson, Fraser