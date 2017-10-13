Letter: So thankful for a good neighbor

So thankful for a good neighbor

Eaglewind Sound Recording Studio in Winter Park really saved the day for me.

My daughter got married on Sept. 30 in Denver. Ever since she was a little girl she wanted me to sing at her wedding. I agreed to do so and spent months rehearsing the song to ensure we would both be happy with my performance.

The day of the wedding, the DJ that was handling the music track for me said he would match the track volume to my voice while I was singing and that it would all blend nicely.

Well needless to say, that isn't what happened and after the ceremony the guests said that the music was too loud, they couldn't hear me, and the microphone was cracking the whole time. I sure didn't want my daughter's wedding video to include this poor rendition of the song, so when I got home I called the new recording studio in Winter Park.

PJ, the owner was so very helpful and went to great lengths to rebuild the track, record my voice with it, and gave me an excellent recording to send the videographer to dub into the ceremony. I was amazed to find a recording studio up here that is really a professional studio, which is such a wonderful addition to our community and something everyone could use. The place was amazing, the staff was wonderful, and they saved the day for me.

Thanks so much PJ for helping me out, your professionalism, expertise and understanding of what I needed resulted in a wonderful recording for my daughter's video and wedding memories.

Dawn Schoen, Fraser