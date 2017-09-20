Letter to the editor: Constitution Week and Sharia law

What’s that old saying: “until you walk in my shoes”?

Please have local Grand Lake resident, Kris Kriofske, spend a few months or years in Dearborn, Mich., before giving us his expertise on Sharia law.

Better yet, have Mr. Kriofske read Brigitte Gabriel’s two books entitled, “Because They Hate,” and, “They Must Be Stopped.”

Yes, that same Brigitte Gabriel who lived under Islamic Sharia law in Lebanon, only to see the slaughter of Christians and other non-Muslims.

John Glen, Grand Lake