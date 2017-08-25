Letter to the editor: Thank you for attending, supporting annual fundraiser

Thank you for attending, supporting annual fundraiser

On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff of the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust, I want to thank everyone who participated in our 2017 Annual Fundraiser at B Lazy 2 Ranch last Sunday.

It was a beautiful afternoon to reflect on everything we have done in collaboration with friends and partners to protect open lands and water resources in Grand County. It was also an opportunity to showcase future opportunities as we enlarge the scale and scope of our conservation activities including greater emphasis on helping to sustain working ranches, rural communities, and watershed health. For Grand County is a special and important place not only for the Colorado River headwaters and the rich diversity of human communities, but also for crucial wildlife habitat and movement corridors that in many respects make it an ecological cross roads as well as the heart of the West.

It was inspiring that so much of Grand County came out to support us as we celebrated the past year despite competition with numerous other events in addition to the eclipse. We had great food by Stone Creek Catering, great people, and great conversation. Thank you to everyone who attended! We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

Special thanks to Janet and Wendy Engel for hosting the event, the many donors who contributed, including Mike Turner of TV 18 for being our emcee and auctioneer, and Bottle Pass Liquors and Republic National Distributing Company for providing the alcohol. Also, a huge thank-you to the following generous event sponsors: Munn Architecture and Steve Sears/Jane Farrell, Graham and Louise Powers, Remax Peak to Peak, Grand Mountain Bank, Denver Water, Syntrinsic, Carver Schwarz McNab and Forbes, Day and Associated, Edward Jones, Citywide Banks, The Conservation Fund, Kristen L. Meyer and Associated, Conservation Tax Credit Transfer, Firebird Design Works, Roger and Michele Hedlund, H&R Block, Mountain Parks Electric, Blue Valley Ranch, Ed and Susan Herpel, The Trust for Public Land, Blue Sky Massage, Allan Beezley, Alpine Lumber, Winter Park Dental, C Lazy U Ranch, and Power to the People.

We are truly grateful to be part of such an outstanding and supportive community. We hope to see everyone next year.

– Charles Curtin, executive director, Colorado Headwaters Land Trust