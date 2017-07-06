Letters to the Editor | SkyHiNews.com

Thanks for saving tax dollars

Kudos to Mayor Philip Vandernail and the town of Fraser. Thanks for deciding to save your taxpayers many dollars by installing solar panels at your sewage treatment plant and changing your street lights to LEDs. Hopefully the county and other towns in Grand County will follow suit and find similar ways to save their taxpayers money.

Not only is the town of Fraser saving money but they are supporting the renewable energy industry. Innovative jobs in the renewable energy sector are what will keep our young people employed in the future.

Martha Hut

Tabernash

Overwhelming support

The Girl's Leadership Council of Grand County expresses heartfelt gratitude to the 85 Grand Country residents, who helped in the launch of our organization, as well as who turned out in full support of the presentation of Her Story by Jill Teitjen on June 16. Thank you!

We are so honored to be a part of this community. We enjoyed an overwhelming amount of support, and are incredibly grateful for all the assistance and insight that everyone shared. We would not have been able to launch so successfully without this help and participation. Thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts!

Susanne Jalbert

Winter Park