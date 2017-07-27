Letters to the editor | SkyHiNews.com

Remember when the government wasn't between you and your doc?

It was very enlightening to read Jon de Vos's most recent column, "Making America Sick Again." It was loaded with assertions about the Republican bill. He, of course, failed to mention what a dismal failure Obamacare has been, nor how prices and deductibles have sky-rocketed, nor how millions of young folks who don't want to be insured are forced to buy or pay fines, nor how promises made — you can keep your doctor, etc. etc. — were just that: promises.

After forecasting what the effect of an unpassed bill in the Senate would do, he proposes that "single payer" is the solution. Single payer is a complete government takeover of health insurance and medical care. Total socialization — wouldn't that be wonderful.

No Senate bill has passed and when one does it will have to go back to the House and then to "reconciliation," therefore I'll not bother to comment on his forecasting fantasies. Rather I ask, "does anyone remember when the federal government wasn't between you and your doctor?" I do!

Since the federal government, lawyers, and insurance companies have gotten between me and my doctor the cost of health care has exploded. Obamacare doubled down the presence of government and insurance companies between me and my doctor and grossly increased the cost of care.

Once upon a time the doctor didn't know or care whether or not you had insurance. Few did, and the cost of medical care was very reasonable. Somehow we survived polio and other massive life ending and debilitating diseases and injuries. Sure, some couldn't afford needed care but somehow their doctor, church, neighbors, Elks/Lions/Rotary, numerous other charities, the state, and/or county got them thru.

Let us simply get the federal government, lawyers and insurance companies out from between us and our doctor and let us take care of each other when needed. We are much more likely to know who really needs help than some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C.

Frank B. Watts

Winter Park Highlands

Hey, second-home owners: Become a resident

To all second-home owners of Grand County: Now that most all of you are here, I'd like you to, if you can, become residents of Grand County. You will find it's much easier to get your Court House business done here than where you are from. Plus, my guess is this would balance the politics of this county.

John Rankin

Granby