Letters to the editor: Partnerships are key; Good neighbor recognition | SkyHiNews.com

Partnerships are key

The Grand County Wildfire Council would like to thank the following individuals and agencies for their cooperation during the July 8 Community Chipping Day in Grand Lake: Ryan Barwick and Grand Adventures for their land use; Grand Lake Fire staff and volunteers; Jim White and the Town of Grand Lake/Grand Lake Rotary for their participation and support; Granby Sanitation for repurposing the woody biomass; Rod's Tree Service for operating the chipping machinery; and the 40-plus landowners for reducing their wildfire threat by dropping off their slash piles for chipping.

Communities in wildfire prone areas need to work together to be fully prepared for wildfire. A "Fire Adapted Community" incorporates people, buildings, businesses, infrastructure, cultural resources, and natural areas to prepare for the effects of wildfire. No one group can do it alone. Collaboration with partners is the key to success. Thank you all.

Schelly Olson

Grand Fire Protection District No. 1

Good neighbor recognition

The U.S. Forest Service thanks our partners at Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Mountain Parks Electric Inc. for their rescue of an entangled osprey chick hanging from its nest. We are also grateful for the prompt reports from concerned citizens that helped us get to the chick in time to save it.

– Doreen Sumerlin, U.S. Forest Service