Letters to the editor: Standing for National Anthem; a different take on Constitution Week

Standing for the National Anthem

If someone does not stand and place their hand over their heart, and remove their hat while the national anthem is playing, they are disrespecting the anthem, flag, militarypolice and the country. By doing something opposite of protocol, on purpose, they are by definition, showing disrespect by their actions. NFL players, the liberal media and other can say that is not their intention (and maybe it isn't), but that the result of their actions. As usual, actions speak louder than words. There is no connection between what they say they are protesting and what they are doing.

And it is not about Trump. The always biased Huffington Post does seem to get this point. The NFL players say they are protesting racial injustice and the police. But their actions don't make this point. Why don't they protest after the game, or march through their communities, sit down with local leader and come up with recommendations for improvement. No, instead, the symbolically give the middle finger to the flag, anthem, military/police and the country. And, as usual, celebrities (sports, Hollywood and media) have a disconnect from regular people.

Oh, and it is not at all about race. There is no Rosa Parks comparison. It is made up to attack those who are criticizing the players. Are we not allowed to criticize the actions NFL players who happen to be black without being called a racist? They are criticized for their actions, not for their skin color, though many in the media don't seem to get this point.

It is not about Trump either. You don't protest the anthem because you don't like the President. I didn't like Obama, but I never said to myself, "I'll protest the national anthem". You can have a legitimate debate about race injustices (I think they are way overblown by the media, but that is not the point), but protesting the anthem is not the way to do it. It totally detracts from the issue they want to bring up and certainly doesn't persuade regular Americans to their point of view.

So I've decided on my own protest: I will boycott the NFL for the month of October and decide whether the boycott is permanent.

John DiGirolamo

Granby

Another take on Constitution Week

After attending 4-5 Constitution Week events in Grand Lake recently, my initial impressions from the past several years have been confirmed. The speakers are generally excellent and the overall work done by the organizing committee is reflected in the high quality of each session.

I'm surprised at,–no, maybe I shouldn't be surprised at, the whining angry tone of the letter from Kris Kriofske who was offended that he was "duped" by the title of one presentation,–"is sharia law compatible with the US Constitution?" Perhaps not everyone has read what he has on sharia law and it seems entirely appropriate to give some detail on it, to accurately contrast it with the US Constitution. With sharia law having infiltrated a number of areas of American society, its a good idea to have everyone well informed of the evil threat it presents.

I believe many of the attendees came to be further informed about both sharia law and the US Constitution and I didn't hear the "fear mongering and racial fire stoking" Kriofske refers to. Possibly he fits into that left corner of the liberal cabal that is perpetually offended by anything that isn't consistent with his world view.

Constitution Week volunteers are always needed. Perhaps Kriofske should offer his services for next years event as a writer of non duping event titles.

Pete Peterson

Tabernash