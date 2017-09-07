Letters to the editor: Successful bike safety fair; Concerning Sun Communities proposal

Thank you for a successful family bike safety fair

Denver Health East Grand Clinic would like to thank the following participants in the Fourth Annual Family Bike Safety Fair held at Winter Park Resort in partnership with Winter Park Resort and Colorado Freeride Fest on July 28 and 29, 2017. Grand County EMS, Colorado State Patrol, East Grand Fire Department, Winter Park Resort, Denver Health Hospital, Boulder Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital and the Foothills RETAC Chapter of Think First.

The Family Bike Safety Fair was a huge success again this year! The fair was visited by an estimated 500 people. 320 bike helmets, donated by Denver Health Hospital Trauma Services and Lutheran Hospital, were given to children and adults in need of a new helmet! Injury Prevention specialists, law enforcement officers, first responders and fire fighters spoke to guest families about bike safety, the importance of wearing a helmet, proper helmet fit, brain and spine injuries, injury prevention, concussion recognition and management, distracted driving, teen driver safety, fire safety and other health and safety related topics.

Thanks again to all participants for your enthusiasm, hard work and dedication to keeping our kids and families safe!

Natalie DeBakker, Denver Health East Grand Community Clinic and Emergency Center

Concerns over Sun Communities development in Granby

As an adjacent landowner to the Granby-Shorefox property, we wish to express several concerns regarding the proposed Sun Communities development.

Noxious weeds have been a problem on that property for years, and they are likely to become an even bigger problem during the construction of this development.

The proposed development area is critical wintering habitat for elk. A large herd of elk regularly transits between the "mesa" and our property daily. The "mesa" is the area that Sun Communities plans to have 228 villas and up to 341 park homes. Sun Communities made no mention of the impact to elk in their application materials.

We question whether the Raptor Survey Report accurately reflects the diversity and abundance of the raptors occupying the site. The report states that raptor surveys were performed on a single day in early May. Most scientists would agree that it is good practice to replicate your survey/study at least a few times to provide validity to the results and generalizations about the findings. We believe this is especially noteworthy considering that May 1st may not be the best time to study presence/absence of raptors.

Sun's Soils & Geologic Hazards Report specifically states, "Excavations and other portions of the site where the vegetation is removed will be prone to accelerated erosion. Relatively steep slopes along the river, and along the southeast perimeter of the property, will be especially prone to erosive action if surface vegetation is disturbed." Is it a wise idea to construct villas along the mesa edge considering the warning given in the soils report?

Finally, when the town of Granby first considered purchasing the Shorefox property last year, it was pitched as a sanctuary for wildlife and a large open space for the public to enjoy. A small RV park and lodge was to be incorporated, but there was no talk of it becoming the massive, domineering development. Will the Sun Communities' fitness and adventure centers even be open to the residents of Granby/Grand County? If so, will there even be space for locals to use it amongst all the tourists also utilizing those amenities? Do the residents of Granby really want the population to potentially double or triple in size? Do the locals wish for traffic to increase by 4,500 one-way vehicle trips daily? Is the current police force adequate?

These are just a few of our concerns that we hope the public will also consider.

The Miller Family, John, Tasha, Tamara, and Katlin, Granby