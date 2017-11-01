Letters to the editor: Too much “PC” over Halloween; Hair-on-fire followers of Andy Miller

Too much "PC" over Halloween

In 1971 I attended first grade and for Halloween, I dressed as Indian, because I thought they were "cool." Or was it "groovy" back then? I wasn't trying to appropriate anyone's culture. The notion that a white kid can't pretend to be someone/something else without offending someone is just plain ridiculous. The hysteria from progressives have ruined Halloween for both adults and children. Kids dress up as for fun and don't see racism where it doesn't exist. It is the adults who have the problem. Our "over the top" politically correct culture would not like any of my second costume choices in 1971:

1. Pirate: Nope, that is the symbol of the "war on women"

2. Doctor: Nope, perfect example of "white privilege"

3. Clown: Nope, have you seen the move "It"?

4. Ghost: Nope, too similar to a KKK outfit

Recommended Stories For You

5. Cowboy: Nope, those were the oppressors of the Indians, I mean Native Americans, I mean Indigenous people

6. Joe Namath: Nope, you can't get candy if you're on your knee

Culture appropriation over Halloween costumes is the result of overblown hand wringing on the worry over offending anyone. Have we forgotten that dressing up for Halloween is simply "pretend"? Let the kids be kids.

John DiGirolamo, Granby

To residents, visitors of Grand County

I was invited today to visit the Christmas model railroad display under construction at the Model Railroad Building that is part of the Moffat Road Railroad Museum located at Kaibab Park in Granby and review how it meets the needs of persons with mobility impairments.

Before retirement, I was the founder and executive director of a national non-profit for almost 30 years whose purpose was to conduct research using universal design for outdoor recreation facilities and programs with special emphasis on persons with disabilities. One of the perks of my job was visiting Federal and state parks' visitor centers across the country for accessibility.

Universal design addresses the needs of the whole family or all ages and abilities. It includes the needs of each of us as we are today and as our needs change through time because of the events of illness, accidents and the aging process.

It is exciting to see that the Model Railroad Club is using universal design for the ramp that they have designed in the middle of the horseshoe-shaped model railroad display. It can be used by persons who are short, children, and those who use chairs. Congratulations! Well done!

I invite all to visit the 2017 Christmas model railroad display in their new building that will open to the public on Nov. 26, 2017.

Carol Hunter, Grand Lake

Hair-on-fire Followers of Andy Miller

It should be mentioned prominently in the midst of the melee since Andy Miller's diatribe appeared in the Winter Park Times, that there is a law, on the books for quite some time, called THE RIGHT TO FARM ACT, along with subsequent rules, regulations which are written into the Act itself. That Act is what you might imagine; it protects legitimate farms and ranches and the course of their agricultural pursuits. No one that I know of in Grand County opposes The Right to Farm Act. Perhaps Andy Miller was unaware of The Act's existence.

Ron and Susan Anderson, Fraser