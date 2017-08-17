Letters to the editor: We hope you, too, are appalled by the events in Charlottesville

We hope you, too, are appalled by the events in Charlottesville

The horrific events that took place this past weekend in Charlottesville, Va., have once again ripped at the heart of our country and its people. As we continue to read about and see the blatant hate and racism on display, we are appalled. And we hope you are, too.

As ministers of the Gospel, and faithful followers of Christ, we are called to speak out against such actions. Let it be known that YMCA of the Rockies adamantly denounces all forms of hate and racism. It is never acceptable! And we firmly stand with and support our brothers and sisters of every color, every race, every faith tradition, every sexual orientation and identity, every disability, and every socioeconomic status. And again, we hope you do, too.

As our staff gathers in the coming days for a time of prayer, we will be lifting up all who have been, and continue to be, victims of racism and hate. And until such horrible actions cease to be, we will continue to pray daily!

Those who would engage in and/or support racism and hate under the banner of Christianity are terribly misguided. - YMCA of the Rockies

We will also be praying for our country, as well as those who instigate such blatant disrespect for our fellow Americans and the values for which we stand. Those who would engage in and/or support racism and hate under the banner of Christianity are terribly misguided. That is not the Christian faith we proclaim and serve. We will be praying for them, as Jesus has instructed us to, in hopes that they come to know the true love and grace that guides our faith.

May YMCA of the Rockies, in all of its diversity and inclusion, be an example of how our country, and the world, may come together in honor and respect of one another. We are "For All," and we mean it!

– Julie Watkins, president/CEO, YMCA of the Rockies; Rev. Greg Bunton, chaplain, YMCA of the Rockies/Estes Park Center; Rev. Steve Peterson, chaplain, YMCA of the Rockies/Snow Mountain Ranch

Thank you from Shining Stars

The Shining Stars Foundation would like to thank all of our supporters in Grand County for embracing our 204 children and families and making the 2017 Grand County Family Adventure so successful for the attendees. One family said, "This week was the best of my life! We were all together, giving everyone a chance to make new friends."

We would especially like to thank our sponsors and grantors including Cancer League of Colorado, Grand Foundation, town of Winter Park, town of Grand Lake, Lion's Club of the Fraser Valley Foundation, Safeway, Louis and Harold Price Foundation, Julie Brown, and Rendezvous Foundation. Many thanks to everyone at Snow Mountain Ranch – YMCA of the Rockies for welcoming us with such warmth and kindness and providing lodging, meals, and activities. The families enjoyed fun activities on Grand Lake and Lake Granby including pontoon boat rides and paddle boats at Headwaters Marina, Boater's Choice Marina, and Beacon Landing Marina. Other activities in Grand Lake were go-karts at Rocky Hi Speedway, Putt Putt Golf at Grand Lake Hardware, and a glorious hike to Adams Falls. Other donating businesses for activities were Sombrero Stables, Winter Park Resort, and MAD Adventures Rafting.

Generous food donations came from Hernando's Pizza Pub, Showboat Catering, Stonecreek Catering, Pancho & Lefty's, El Pacifico, The Sage Brush Grill, Sloopy's, Fat Cat Café, Grand Pizza, Cy's Deli, Grand Lake Chocolates, Miyauchi's Snack Bar, Grumpy's, Deno's Mountain Bistro, Smokin' Moes, Fontenot's, Winter Park Subway, Rudi's Deli, Midtown Café, Fraser Safeway, Carvar's Bakery, Sift Cakes by Wildhorse Catering and the Winter Park-Fraser Rotary. Other donations included services from Gary Dill, Art Ferrari, Active Images, Cozens Ranch Museum, and the Church of the Eternal Hills. Over 100 volunteers made each family feel welcome and worked tirelessly. Thank you, Grand County, for taking such great care of the Shining Stars and families and making them feel so special.

– Kathy Gingery, executive director, Shining Stars Foundation

Thanks for supporting Touch a Truck Day

On behalf of the Town of Granby Recreation Department, I would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their sponsorship of the 17th Annual "Touch a Truck Day": ATH Specialties; Colorado Department of Transportation; Colorado Parks & Wildlife; Colorado State Patrol; Conroy Excavating; East Grand Fire Protection District No. 4; East Grand School District; Granby Police Department; Grand County EMS; Grand County Road and Bridge; Grand Fire Protection District No. 1; Mountain Parks Electric; Northern Colorado Med. Evac.; Pete's Towing; Town of Granby Water Department; U.S. Forest Service; and Waste Management.

Thanks to these businesses and their employees donating there time and equipment, Touch a Truck Day was a huge success and we look forward to an even bigger event next year!

– Julie Martin, recreation director, town of Granby