Library Corner: Fresh start at Grand County Library District

Are old library fines keeping you from take advantage of the many free resources the library has to offer? If fines are keeping you away from taking advantage of the many free books, DVDs, audiobooks, or downloadable ebooks and eAudiobooks, Grand County Library District would like to offer you a fresh start during Amnesty week Nov. 13-20. This is how it works. There will be no fines on overdue items returned during Amnesty Week. Do you have old fines on returned items? Come into the library and a librarian will waive your old fines and restore you library privileges. This does not include billed, missing or replacement fees.

Mark your calendar and do not miss this opportunity.