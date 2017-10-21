Library Corner: Looking for a way to help others?

Do you have a passion for playing chess or other games? Do you have time to teach someone to play? If so, the Granby Library needs you as a volunteer.

Many young people spend their afternoons in the Granby Library since it is very close to East Grand schools. The skate park across the street offers an exciting place to be active and play, but during the cold months of winter the skate park is closed. The library is the "go-to" place for dozens of kids who find opportunities for learning, networking, and socializing.

When volunteers interact with young people, playing chess, monopoly, working jigsaw puzzles, etc. they usually count it as a rewarding of making new friends and establishing valuable relationships with their community's young people.

Would you be willing to be that person? If so, contact Michelle Grant, branch manager of the Granby Library, for a volunteer application. You may also find the application online at http://www.gcld.org . From the menu bar, choose "support us" and scroll down to "Volunteer" to download the application which includes a background check. We will be looking forward to hearing from you.