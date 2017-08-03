Library Corner: Ready to get an official high school diploma? | SkyHiNews.com

Career Online High School (COHS) is an accredited high school diploma and career certificate program offered free of charge by the Grand County Library District in partnership with Colorado State Library. Grand County residents who are 19 years old or older are eligible to apply.

The program, which launches Sept. 6, provides a limited number of scholarships to qualified adult learners who are looking to expand their career opportunities, prepare for workforce entry or continue their education.

To be considered for the program, applicants will successfully complete an online self-assessment and prerequisite course, followed by an in-person interview.

Once enrolled in the program, COHS pairs each student with an online academic coach, who provides the student with an individual career path, offers ongoing guidance, evaluates performance and connects the student with the resources needed to master the courses. Students will be given up to 18 months to complete the program.

Program Information

•Go to http://www.gcld.org/cohs and visit Colorado's Career Online High School page for detailed information about the program.

•Explore the FAQs

•If you're ready to enroll, take the Student Self-Assessment

Career Certificates

In addition to a high school diploma, students choose a major from one of the following high-demand career fields and complete courseware to earn a certificate in one of the following areas:

•Certified Protection Officer (Security Officer)

•Childcare and Education

•Office Management

•Certified Transportation Services (Trucker/Commercial Driver)

•Homeland Security

•General Career Preparation

•Retail Customer Service Skills

•Food Service and Customer Service Skills

For more information, go to http://www.gcld.org/cohs or contact Jeanie Johnson, COHS Program Manager:

E-mail: cohs@gcld.org, Phone: 970-557-3815.