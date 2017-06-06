Lions Club awards MPHS scholarships | SkyHiNews.com

Continuing the Fraser River Valley Lions Club's 33-year tradition of providing college scholarships to local, high-performing high school graduates, Bob Boynton and Claudia Diamond of the Fraser River Valley Lions Club handed out seven scholarships May 31 totaling $14,300 at Middle Park High School's annual Awards Night.

"It was difficult to select this year's winners from the historically large field of applicants who had impressive academic records along with a host of extracurricular activities and community service hours," said Bob Boynton, Chair of the Scholarship Committee. "It's a pleasure to review these applications and so rewarding to provide financial assistance to such dedicated students."

This year's recipients and the scholarships they received were: Harrison Lietzke and Karmen Reynolds ($4,000 scholarships at $1,000 per year for four years); Mark Knight and Haley Weimer ($2,000 scholarships at $1,000 per year for two years) to attend Community College/Trade School); Kiersten Cimino (Barbara Nissen Memorial Science/Technology Scholarship, one-year, $500); Madelynn Eichler (Mary Ann Radkowski Memorial Community Service Scholarship, one-year, $1,000); and Colton Romero (Don Sawyer Memorial Scholarship, one-year, $800).

Beginning this year, Lions' multi-year scholarships were used to recognize the contributions of recently deceased members of the local Lions Club; those scholarships bore the names of Jane Watts, Chuck Florence, Tom Sawyer and Joyce Engel to acknowledge their long and valued service to our Club.

Over more than three decades, the Fraser River Valley Lions Club has awarded scholarships totaling more than $265,000 to local high school graduates. Scholarship winners apply through the Middle Park High School Counseling Office and a Lions Club committee reviews all applications. The Lions Club thanks the school counselors for their assistance in the scholarship process.