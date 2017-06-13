Lions Club ‘serves’ Grand County | SkyHiNews.com

The Fraser River Valley Lions Club has been part of the Grand County communities since 1981.

The Lions are involved in many community events year-round, most are designed to raise money for their charitable Lions Foundation which gives money back to the community through their Lions Scholarship Awards Program and their Lions Foundation Grant Program.

Lions revently awarded $14,300 in scholarships to Middle Park High School seniors and on June 14 began the application process for the 2017 Lions Grants, which gave $40,000 to non-profits in 2016.

The Lions also provide community outreach through the Lions Family 9Health Fair which is held in October in Fraser, they provide free children's eye screening through their KidSight program and they collect used eyeglasses to re-purpose back into our community.

The first Sunday in July each summer Lions has the Lions Children's Fishing Derby at the Lions Ponds near Safeway, which is great event for children and families.

Lions also has an annual holiday event, The Festival of Trees that in 2016 helped raised $15,000 for Grand County non-profits, and during the holiday season, fresh Christmas Trees are sold by the Lions at Murdoch's. Lions maintains and manages campgrounds for the US Forest Service, the Idlewild Campground, Robbers Roost Campground, and the Midland Campground. Every year Lions publishes the Lions Brochure which is packed with useful information for tourists and is loaded with coupons from local businesses. And one of Grand County's iconic summer images is the Lions Yellow Trailer which serves the "Famous Lions Pancake Breakfast" at many summer events. Since all Lions are volunteers, they give back almost 100 percent of the money they raise to Grand County.

July 13 is the 2017 Lions Charity Golf Tournament, their 13th annual golf tournament. Though Lions raise important money through their many other enterprises and events, the golf tournament is their largest single one day fundraising event of the year.

"Thousands of Grand County residents have been beneficially impacted and helped by the Fraser River Valley Lions Club – Lions have proudly given hundreds of thousands of dollars to deserving non-profits and individuals in Grand County," said Gary Schoen, golf tournament chair. "The importance of this golf tournament can't be overstated and we're hoping all Grand County part-time and full-time residents and golfers will sign-up for this important event."

The golf tournament is at the Pole Creek Golf Club, the $125 registration fee includes, carts, green fees, the "famous" Lions Pancake Breakfast, lunch and an after-tournament celebration where there will be awards, giveaways, and a spectacular silent auction where Bistro 28 will serve appetizers, there is also a raffle for a beautiful Karen Vance giclée.

"This is a fantastic value, a really fun golf tournament for an important and meaningful fundraising event," Schoen said.