Local authorities seek missing man with Alzheimer’s | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Local authorities are looking for a missing adult with Alzheimer’s tonight, Saturday, Jan. 14.

Bill Shade, 65, of Grand Lake was last seen at 508 Grand Ave. in Grand Lake at 4:10 p.m. Bill is bald with a large white beard. He is six-feet tall and was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a green and black western jacket when he was last seen.

Officials from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office ask that citizens please call 911 if they see Bill.